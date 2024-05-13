Trudeau announces funding for new child care spaces during visit to southwestern Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of federal ministers were in St. Thomas Monday to announce more than $200 million for child care spaces in Ontario.
The stop at the YMCA Station View Child Care Centre comes as the national child care program continues to face unexpected challenges.
A modest demonstration outside the centre included staff from the nearby St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank. Demonstrators were hoping to get a face-to-face with the prime minister to explain how some of their clients have to choose between paying for child care and buying groceries.
“A lot of working people are doing that now, they’re paying out hundreds of dollars even per day in daycare,” explained Sarah Coleman, food bank manager of operations.
“It’s overwhelming and it’s heartbreaking for both us,” added Karen McDade, food bank manager of administrations. “We’re out here and we were trying to say hello to our wonderful prime minister.”
They said a friendly wave from the PM was the most they received, with the child care centre surrounded by the prime minister’s security and local police.
Inside the centre Trudeau discussed several economic issues, including the future Volkswagen EV battery plant being built in the Railway City. But his main purpose was to talk about the Liberals’ national child care program, and connecting the new plant to how working families will need child care.
Trudeau was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds, and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marcie Ien.
They were on hand to announce more than $201 million in funding to create child care spaces and support inclusive child care services in Ontario.
It’s part of a goal to create 86,000 new child care spaces by 2026.
“I want to pause for a second to thank educators who work so hard every day, just like the ones I’m seeing here at the Station View YMCA Child Care Centre,” remarked Trudeau. “Your jobs are not easy and you’re there for our kids’ day in and day out. We want you to know that we’re here for you.”
The announcement comes as the federal government continues to promote its national child care program, with $10 per day child care at the forefront.
Some providers have said the program has left them with higher than expected operating costs, in addition to a shortage of early childhood educators, and long wait lists for spaces.
The federal Conservatives wasted no time in condemning Monday’s announcement, unloading a litany of statistics showing continued concern over child care availability and cost.
According to Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, “the prime minister is holding yet another one of his photo ops while turning his back on Canadians.”
Citing Statistics Canada, the Conservative communique said, “out of families using child care, the percentage who reported difficulty finding that care rose significantly to 46.4 per cent in 2023 from 36.4 per cent in 2019.”
The federal ministers attending the announcement said it’s the Conservatives who are blocking families from attaining affordable child care by not supporting the federal budget.
“The Conservatives continue to oppose the good work that we are putting forward to support Canadian families,” said Sudds.
“Thanks to the government’s historic investment in child care more women are working more than ever,” added Ien.
Monday’s announcement is meant to target young families, especially millennial parents. It includes a child care expansion loan program, student loan forgiveness for rural and remote early learning educators, increasing training for early childhood educators, and improved access for military families.
“Affordable child care means more parents, especially moms, don’t have to choose between their family and their career,” said Trudeau.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Kamala Harris drops F-bomb during White House live-stream
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used a profanity on Monday while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break through barriers.
Wildfire smoke drifts across Canada, over parts of U.S., prompting air quality advisories
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
When you have a moment's notice to evacuate, what do you take?
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sues for defamation over National Enquirer, InTouch Weekly stories
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sued the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly on Monday for a story that she said falsely claimed that she was trying to help the Menendez brothers get a retrial after they were convicted of murdering their parents.
Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in N.Y.C.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.