    • One dead in two vehicle collision north of Delhi

    Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
    Oxford OPP were on the scene of a fatal collision north of Delhi on Tuesday evening.

    A collision between a pickup truck and SUV shuttered the intersection of Base Line and New Road for several hours.

    The 28-year-old resident of Port Colborne, and driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The lone pickup truck occupant was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information including dashcam footage is asked to contact police. 

