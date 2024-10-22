One dead in two vehicle collision north of Delhi

Oxford OPP were on the scene of a fatal collision north of Delhi on Tuesday evening.

A collision between a pickup truck and SUV shuttered the intersection of Base Line and New Road for several hours.

The 28-year-old resident of Port Colborne, and driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lone pickup truck occupant was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information including dashcam footage is asked to contact police.