Western University officials have re-affirmed expectations for protests on campus

The encampment protest at Western University is into its sixth day, after being re-established last Wednesday.

The protest is in support of those impacted by the conflict in Gaza.

The number of tents in front of the University Community Centre continues to grow, with a row of pop-up tents lining the landing in front of a grassy area where most of the protesters are located.

The demonstrators are asking Western University officials to declare all investments tied to Israel, and to divest from companies linked to Israel or who manufacture military hardware being used in the conflict.

Over the weekend the university posted expectations for a peaceful protest on its website and shared them on social media.

There are 18 bullet-point items on the lists, including a prohibition on temporary or permanent structures, with the tents an apparent contravention of that edict.

The points also include a prohibition on sleeping overnight on campus, other than in permitted residences or apartments.

A propane heater is used at an encampment at Western University, running counter to protest expectations identified by Western University. May 13, 2024. (Western also bans attaching banners, posters or signs to university property.

Fire, flames, heaters or appliances with open flames are not permitted, including those using propane or other fuel sources.

At least one propane heater was clearly visible at the encampment Monday morning and other propane tanks are at the site.

CTV News reached out by email to Western University media relations officials on Monday morning, looking for comment on the list and how they intend to move forward on the matter.

As of publishing time, they have not offered a response.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the demonstrators said they wouldn't have further comment until there are discussions with university representatives.

A sign identifies the 'Four Ds' demonstrators prioritized as part of their protest at Western University. May 12, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)