Western University officials have re-affirmed expectations for protests on campus
The encampment protest at Western University is into its sixth day, after being re-established last Wednesday.
The protest is in support of those impacted by the conflict in Gaza.
The number of tents in front of the University Community Centre continues to grow, with a row of pop-up tents lining the landing in front of a grassy area where most of the protesters are located.
The demonstrators are asking Western University officials to declare all investments tied to Israel, and to divest from companies linked to Israel or who manufacture military hardware being used in the conflict.
Over the weekend the university posted expectations for a peaceful protest on its website and shared them on social media.
There are 18 bullet-point items on the lists, including a prohibition on temporary or permanent structures, with the tents an apparent contravention of that edict.
The points also include a prohibition on sleeping overnight on campus, other than in permitted residences or apartments.
A propane heater is used at an encampment at Western University, running counter to protest expectations identified by Western University. May 13, 2024. (Western also bans attaching banners, posters or signs to university property.
Fire, flames, heaters or appliances with open flames are not permitted, including those using propane or other fuel sources.
At least one propane heater was clearly visible at the encampment Monday morning and other propane tanks are at the site.
CTV News reached out by email to Western University media relations officials on Monday morning, looking for comment on the list and how they intend to move forward on the matter.
As of publishing time, they have not offered a response.
On Friday, a spokesperson for the demonstrators said they wouldn't have further comment until there are discussions with university representatives.
A sign identifies the 'Four Ds' demonstrators prioritized as part of their protest at Western University. May 12, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial is set to take the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in N.Y.C.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
Air quality advisories issued in 5 provinces, 1 territory
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
BREAKING City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate outside of taxi bylaw, judge rules
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
Jerry Seinfeld speech prompts pro-Palestinian demonstration at U.S. university graduation ceremony
A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting "free Palestine" amid a mix of boos and cheers.
Just how bad are ultraprocessed foods? Here are 5 things to know
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.