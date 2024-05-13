Bruce Power president and CEO stepping down

Mike Rencheck is stepping down as the President and CEO of Bruce Power. Rencheck has been Bruce Power’s leader since 2017.

“He [Rencheck] has brought credibility to Bruce Power and worked tirelessly to deliver value to Ontario, our employees, owners, and our partners, while also serving as a mentor and coach to many of our leaders. We are a stronger company today because of his many contributions,” said Bob Aziz, Chair of Bruce Power’s board of directors.

Rencheck will stay on with Bruce Power as Executive Vice-Chair, and will continue serving as a senior advisor to Bruce Power, and the nuclear industry, which he was been a part of for four decades.

“Over the last eight years, Mike’s leadership has made a difference for Bruce Power and our communities,” Aziz said. “He has played a key role in shaping and implementing the strategy that has positioned us as a world-class nuclear operator and isotope producer with a clear path for growth creating economic development opportunities for local communities, including the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation and Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, and the Province,” said Aziz.

Rencheck‘s successor will be Eric Chassard, who has been leading Bruce Power’s 13 year, $13-billion refurbishment project, to refurbish six of Bruce Power’s eight nuclear reactors.

Chassard joined Bruce Power in 2019, as Executive Vice President of Projects and Engineering.