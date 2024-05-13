Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of midwestern Ontario

Parts of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth find themselves under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon, with the possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat.

According to Environment Canada, the timing of the weather event is expected late Monday afternoon into the evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon along a northeast-to-southwest oriented front, Environment Canada said. Because of the orientation of the front, training thunderstorms are possible which will lead to the potential for local rainfall amounts of up to 50 mm.

Environment Canada cautions that “there is some indication that an isolated tornado threat may develop,” but at this time the potential remains quite low.

Residents are advised to take shelter if threatening weather approaches, and to monitor Environment Canada for the most up-to-date information.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 18.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

-- With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley