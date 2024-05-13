'Shelter in place' lifted in Plympton-Wyoming following natural gas leak
A shelter in place order has been lifted in Plympton-Wyoming Monday afternoon following a natural gas leak.
Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Lambton County OPP members were dispatched to the intersection of Confederation Line and Broadway Street in Wyoming for a possible natural gas leak.
OPP, along with local fire crews and Enbridge Gas attended the intersection and confirmed a leak of natural gas.
For public safety, a shelter in place notice was issued for Plympton-Wyoming residents located within 500 metres of the area.
Access to the area was also closed to the general public, with residents being told all people and pets are to be inside and stay inside until further notice, to close all windows and doors, and turn off heating and cooling systems.
OPP were also on site to make sure nobody entered or left the controlled area.
In an update from OPP, just before 3 p.m. emergency crews were advised the gas leak had been contained.
As a result, all emergency services have cleared the area and roadways have since been re-opened.
-- With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
