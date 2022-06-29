Crediton Road reopens after fatal crash involving cyclist

One person is dead after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle just south of Exeter, according to police.

OPP were called to the scene on Crediton Road around 9:50 p.m. and say the cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.

Crediton Road was closed between Ausable Line and Airport Line for about 10 hours for the investigation but has since reopened.