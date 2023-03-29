Coyote encounter unnerves woman

Signage for Westminster Ponds located in London, Ont., as seen on March 29, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Signage for Westminster Ponds located in London, Ont., as seen on March 29, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver