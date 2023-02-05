COVID-19 outbreak at Seaforth Community Hospital declared over

The inpatient unit at Seaforth Community Hospital has reopened to admissions and transfers following a COVID-19 outbreak on the unit.

The outbreak at the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) – Seaforth Community Hospital was declared over by Huron Perth Public Health on Sunday.

The outbreak was declared on the inpatient unit on Jan. 28.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, immediate precautions were implemented, including prevalence testing for patients,” says Erica Jensen, manager of quality, patient safety and infection control.

Family and caregiver presence has also been restored in the unit. Full guidelines for visitors can be found on the hospital’s website.