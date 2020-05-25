MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- With two new COVID-19 cases and one new death, Middlesex-London has now surpassed 500 cases in the region and marked its 50th death.

The running total cases as of Monday stands at 501, including 366 recovered.

The latest death was a man in his 80s associated with a retirement home.

The total number of cases in long-term care and retirement homes stands at 164, including 30 deaths.

There are ongoing outbreaks at eight seniors’ facilities.

The City of London is the municipality with the highest number of cases by far, with 464. Strathroy-Caradoc is a distant second with just 20 cases.

Signficant outbreak continues in Sarnia

Lambton Public Health is reporting a total of 248 cases as of late Sunday, including 177 recovered and 21 deaths.

That marks an increase of five case since Friday, as well as two new deaths, both at the Vision Nursing Home.

Outbreaks are ongoing at three seniors’ facilities in Sarnia, but Vision is the most hard-hit.

There are 41 confirmed cases there, 22 residents and 19 staff, and there have been six deaths.

No new cases in other local municipalities

There were no new cases reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Monday, with the total holding at 72, including 57 resolved and four deaths.

It has been more than a month since a new death was reported in the region.

There is one active outbreak in the region at Secord Trails in Ingersoll, which was declared a week ago.

There remains just seven confirmed cases in that outbreak, all among health-care workers.

There were also no new cases reported in Huron-Perth as of Monday.

The total in that region is at 51, with 44 recovered and five deaths, leaving just two active cases.

There is one active outbreak in the region, at Maitland Manor in Goderich, with one resident case.

No new cases were reported by Grey Bruce Public Health as of Sunday, with the running total at 91, including 82 recoveries and no deaths.

There are no active outbreaks at area seniors’ facilities.

Across the province there were 404 new cases and 29 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.