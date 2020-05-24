MLHU reporting one new death and four new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020 12:47PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 24, 2020 3:32PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the region Sunday.
The victim is said to be a woman in her 80s associated with a retirement home.
That makes a total of 49 deaths recorded from the virus across the city of London and Middlesex County.
Four new cases are also being reported for a total of 499.
So far, 363 people have recovered from the virus.