MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Friday, and is making it easier to cancel unneeded vaccine appointments.

Friday's case count marks a return to single-digits after two days of double-digit totals. It marks the fourth time the region has dropped into single digits since Saturday.

The region now has a total of 12,490 cases and 223 deaths, with 12,172 cases resolved leaving 95 active. There are now 3,417 cases with a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 15 inpatients with COVID-19. Nine are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and critical care.

The MLHU announced Friday it was making it easier for those who booked multiple appointments with the same contact information to cancel if an appointment is no longer needed.

Those seeking to cancel can email covidcancel@mlhu.on.ca and must include the first and last name of the person the appointment was for, email address or phone number used to book, and the date, time and location of the appointment to be cancelled.

A new phone number for those who booked multiple appointments and need to cancel will also be available starting on Monday at 519-963-4136.

Those who only booked a single vaccination appointment with their contact information can continue to cancel through the booking website at www.covidvaccinelm.ca using Gate #6 if they have rebooked an earlier appointment.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 28 active, 3,850 total, 3,739 resolved, 83 deaths, 782 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 54 active, 1,410 total, 1,349 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 34 active, 2,694 total, 2,607 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 18 active, 1,873 total, 1,798 resolved, 57 deaths, 302 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 23 active, 3,554 total, 3,469 resolved, 62 deaths, 621 variants

Across Ontario, 345 new cases and one death were reported Friday, with the positivity rate remaining low.