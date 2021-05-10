MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and no new deaths.

The new cases mark a significant drop from Sunday's triple-digit total of 102 cases.

The region now has a total of 11, 213 cases and 210 deaths, with 10,140 resolved leaving 863 active cases.

There are 2,028 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant (2,011 cases) that originated in the U.K., but the number of cases with the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil has risen to 16. There remains just one incident of the B.1.617 variant that originated in India.

For the week ending May 2, Middlesex-London had a weekly percent positivity rate of 6.8 per cent, compared to 8.5 per cent for the province for the same period.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 89 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 44 are in intensive care. Out-of-region patients account for seven in acute care and 24 in the ICU.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four seniors' facilities and one child-care centre. There are no active outbreaks in area schools.

The last ongoing outbreak at a Western University residence, at Perth Hall, was finally declared over on Sunday. At one point nine Western-associated residences had outbreaks.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health is dealing with an outbreak at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital involving 10 resident and five staff cases.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 58 new (weekend total), 138 active, 3,567 total, 3,352 resolved, 77 deaths, 584 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 222 active, 2,455 total, 2,187 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 32 new, 70 active, 1,654 total, 1,531 resolved, 53 deaths, 156 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 82 active, 3,332 total, 3,194 resolved, 56 deaths, 451 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 42 active, 1,242 total, 1,194 resolved, six deaths, 304 variants

Across Ontario, fewer than 2,800 new infections were reported Monday, but the positivity increased to 9.1 per cent.