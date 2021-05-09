LONDON, ONT. -- New daily COVID-19 case counts surpassed the triple-digit mark Sunday along with two new deaths across Middlesex-London.

The health unit is reporting 102 cases Sunday. A man and a woman in their 60s with no association to long-term care or retirement homes have also died from the virus, raising the death toll to 210.

The last time new cases peaked above the 100-mark was on May 4 with 111.

The region now has a total of 11,181 cases, with 10,057 resolved leaving 914 active cases.

There are 1,924 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. There are an additional 277 cases with a mutation-positive sample.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 94 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care. Out-of-region patients account for ten in acute care and 24 in the ICU.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 122 active, 3,509 total, 3,3 11 resolved, 76 deaths, 546 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 246 active, 2,440 total, 2,148 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – eight new, 48 active, 1,622 total, 1,521 resolved, 53 deaths, 129 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 84 active, 3,328 total, 3,188 resolved, 56 deaths, 439 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 45 active, 1,238 total, 1,187 resolved, five deaths