MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Elgin and Oxford counties saw a jump in COVID-19 cases Friday, with five new cases reported as an outbreak at an Ingersoll seniors’ facility continues.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 71, including 57 recovered and four deaths, but it has been a month since there have been any deaths reported in the region.

At Secord Trails, where an outbreak was declared on Monday, the number of cases has climbed to seven, all health-care workers.

Lambton Public Health is reporting eight new cases, raising the total there to 243, with 173 recovered and 19 deaths.

The majority of the new cases are at Vision Nursing Home, where the number of confirmed cases climbed to 38 from 33.

There have been four deaths at the facility, but no new deaths have been reported in the region since the weekend.

No new cases in London region

No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in Middlesex-London on Friday, leaving the total at 491 cases.

The total actually dropped by two in the last 24 hours, after re-tests found two false positives.

Of those, 357 cases have been resolved and there have been 48 deaths in the region

The total number of cases in seniors’ facilities remains at 162 with 28 deaths, and outbreaks continue at seven long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

There remains just one active case in Huron-Perth, with no new cases reported Friday.

On Thursday, the first new case in about two weeks was reported in a resident at Maitland Manor, where an outbreak was declared the same day. It is the only active outbreak in the area.

That case put the total in the region at 50, with 44 recovered and five deaths.

There were also no new cases in Grey-Bruce as of Thursday, with the total holding at 90, including 81 recoveries and no deaths.

Across Ontario, 441 new cases of the disease were reported Friday, bringing the total to 24,628.