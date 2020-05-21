WINGHAM, ONT. -- For the first time in over two weeks, there’s a positive case of COVID-19 in Huron-Perth.

A resident at Maitland Manor Long Term Care Home in Goderich has tested positive.

It’s the first positive test in Huron-Perth since early May.

In fact, all previous positive cases had either recovered or died, so Thursday’s case is the only active case in Huron-Perth, as well.

The new case puts the running total of cases in the region at 50, including 44 recovered and five deaths.

There was also just a single new case reported in Oxford and Elgin counties, which has seen just three new cases in the last 10 days.

The total in that region now stands at 66 case, including 56 recovered and four deaths.

A single ongoing outbreak at Secord Trails in Ingersoll involves just a single staff case reported.

Friday will mark one month since there was last a death reported by Southwestern Public Health.

And in Grey-Bruce, no new cases have been reported, with the total holding at 90, with 80 recovered and no deaths. In fact, the case total was lowered after a false positive was removed.

Cases in London and Sarnia area still rising

In Middlesex-London, six new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total in the region to 493.

There were no new deaths, so that total holds at 48, and 350 cases have been resolved.

All six cases are in the City of London, which now has a total of 456 cases, but only two were linked to seniors’ facilities, bringing that total to 162.

Outbreaks continue at six area long-term care and retirement homes, the most recent declared Wednesday at the Henley Place long-term care residence.

In Sarnia-Lambton, five new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total there to 235, including 170 recovered and 19 deaths.

There have been no new deaths there since the weekend.

Officials continue to deal with three outbreaks at Sarnia seniors’ homes, the most serious at Vision Nursing Home, which has seen four deaths and 33 confirmed cases.

Four of the new cases reported are at the facility.

Acrfoss Ontario, there were more than 400 new cases, and the death toll is nearing 2,000.