MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Three new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths, have been reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Wednesday.

The cases bring the total for the region to 487, including 341 resolved and 48 deaths.

All three new cases are in the City of London, bringing the total there to 450, and are all linked to long-term care or retirement homes, bringing the total number of cases associated with seniors’ facilities to 160.

An outbreak at Grandwood Park was declared over as of Tuesday, but six other facilities in the region continue to deal with outbreaks.

As of Wednesday morning, five new cases were reported by Lambton Public Health, bringing the total there to 230 cases, including 167 recovered and 19 deaths, none since the weekend.

Three outbreaks continue at seniors’ facilities in Sarnia, including; Marshall Gowland Manor, Village on the St. Clair and Vision Nursing Home.

No new cases in nearby counties

Across Elgin, Oxford, Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties, no new cases were reported.

There was no increase in the numbers in Elgin and Oxford counties, according to Southwestern Public Health.

As of Wednesday, the region has a total of 65 cases, which includes 56 resolved and four deaths. There have been no deaths since April 22.

One outbreak at Secord Trails in Ingersoll is ongoing, with a single staff case reported.

There were also no new cases in Grey and Bruce counties as of Tuesday night, and word of a false positive actually reduced the total number of cases in the region, which now stands at 91, including 78 recovered cases.

There have been no deaths reported by Grey Bruce Public Health and there are no current outbreaks in the region.

Huron Perth Public Health is again reporting no change in numbers in more than a week and has no active cases.

The region has seen a total of 49 cases, including 44 recovered and five deaths.

The final outbreak at a seniors’ facilities – at South Huron’s Exeter Villa, was declared over Wednesday.

In Ontario, 390 new cases were reported Wednesday, and 43 deaths.