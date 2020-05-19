MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London on Tuesday, but no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 484, with 337 of those resolved. The total number of deaths remains at 48.

All the new cases appear to be within the City of London, where the total number of cases has climbed to 447.

Of the totals reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, 157 are linked to long-term care and retirement homes, as are 28 of the total deaths.

Between Friday and Monday, outbreaks at five seniors’ facilities were declared over, including at Kensington Village, where Brian Beattie, the first nurse in Ontario to die of COVID-19, worked.

However, there were three new outbreaks added to the list Monday, so the total number of active outbreaks in the region stands at eight.

In Oxford and Elgin counties, one new case was reported Tuesday, bringing the total there to 65, including 56 recovered and four deaths.

There have been no additional deaths reported in the region since April 22.

In Sarnia-Lambton, as of Monday night there were no new cases, with the running total holding at 225 confirmed cases, including 163 recovered and 19 deaths.

Two new deaths were reported over the weekend, the first in a week in that region.

Two new outbreaks were declared at seniors’ facilities in the area on Friday, at Marshall Gowland Manor and Village on the St. Clair.

A third outbreak continues at Vision Nursing Home.

No new cases were reported in Grey Bruce as of Monday, with the total holding at 92, including 78 recoveries and no deaths.

An outbreak at Parkview Manor in Chesley was declared over Monday, after confirmation the single case was a false positive, leaving no active outbreaks in the region.

In Huron and Perth counties, no new cases or deaths have been reported in more than a week, and all cases have been resolved.

As of Tuesday, their totals stand at 49 cases, including 44 recovered and five deaths.

An outbreak at the Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron was declared over on Tuesday, leaving only one active outbreak in the region, at South Huron’s Exeter Villa, where one staff member tested positive.

Across Ontario, there were 391 new cases and 33 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.