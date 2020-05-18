LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new deaths and just two cases of COVID-19 in the region since their last update.

Meanwhile in Ontario the total number of people who have died from the virus has climbed about 1,900, with 304 news cases announced Monday.

In Middlesex London there have been a total 473 cases confirmed to date. Of those cases 48 have resulted in deaths, and 337 have resolved.

London has seen the majority of the cases for the region with 435.

For the Southwestern Public Health region, which includes Elgin County and St. Thomas, there has been a total 64 cases since the outbreak with the majority being resolved.

To date there remains five ongoing cases in the region.

In Huron-Perth there remains no change in the number cases with no new cases being reported.