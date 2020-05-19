MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- An employee at Darryll and Tracy's No Frills at 1275 Highbury Ave. N. has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, officials say the team member was last at the store, near the intersection of Highbury and Huron Street on May 12.

Officials say an additional cleaning was done, on top of existing daily sanitization practices.

The store opened as usual on Tuesday morning.