LONDON, ONT. -- The Dr. Oetker plant in London, Ont. is closing temporarily after a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Spokesperson Bill Walker said in a statement, "Unfortunately, we have finally had our first positive COVID-19 test among our London team members. We are working on this with London Public Health officials. "

The doors are expected to remain closed until Tuesday as the company sanitizes the facility ahead of the Civic Holiday weekend.

"We wish our team member the best as we close the plant today and tomorrow for deep cleaning. The plant will also be closed for the long weekend," Walker added.

The plant, one of London's largest food-processing facilities, currently employs about 300 people, and had been hiring earlier in the year.

The company has continued production through the pandemic, stressing the necessity of food production for the community and Canada.