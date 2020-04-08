LONDON, ONT. -- One of London’s largest food processing facilities has announced it's looking to fill 19 positions with people who have been displaced from their jobs due to COVID-19.

The North American executive vice president of frozen pizza giant Dr. Oetker is in London Wednesday conducting media interviews about plans for production during the outbreak.

The company has also announced an across-the-board wage increase for workers of $2.25 an hour during the pandemic.

Three years ago the company’s operations were consolidated into the London plant, which employs 288 people.