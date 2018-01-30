

CTV London





Dr. Oetker has announced that it plans to close one of its production plants in New Brunswick which will mean more production in London.

While the move means job losses in Grand Fall it means that the plant in London will take on 70 per cent of the production with the other 30 per cent going to New Jersey.

Dr. Oetker has not said if this means more jobs for the London area.

The plant in Grand Falls was leased while the plant in London is owned by the company.