

CTV London





After stopping a vehicle and then searching three homes in London on Thursday evening, police seized thousands in drugs and cash and charged two men.

Investigators say a vehicle stop on South Street near Wellington Street, connected to an ongoing investigation, led to searches at homes on Albert Street, Josephine Street and Dundas Street East.

Those searches led to the siezure of six replica firearms, $14,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine valued at $3,600, $1,000 cash, ammunition, a Taser, three replica handguns and three replica rifles.

As a result of the investigation, one male was arrested during the vehicle stop, and another at the Albert Street residence.

A 32-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

A 38-year-old London man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both of the were expected to appear in a London court Friday.