ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- A man charged with first-degree murder and his son, who is charged with causing an indignity to a body, both had their cases heard in St. Thomas Court Wednesday.

A judicial pre-trial was held at the Elgin County Courthouse for Samuel Waters.

Waters, a Jarvis Ont. native, is charged with causing indignity to a body after OPP discovered human remains in a freezer on the bluffs along the edge of Lake Erie near Port Burwell on May 6, 2019.

Lawyers from both sides met with the judge in private quarters and determined the case will be spoken to next on April 7.

Waters was not required to appear Wednesday, and has been out on bail since last May. Lawyers say the next update will either see a resolution to the case, or a date for a trial will be set.

Earlier in the day, Waters’ father Chad Rue-Waters, who is charged with first-degree murder, made a video appearance, and his case will next be in court on March 11.

On Aug. 12, OPP announced they had arrested and charged Rue-Waters of Norfolk County with murder.

Police identified the remains of 33-year-old Ashley Max Dominic Pereira of Mississauga, who disappeared in 2002.

Rue-Waters has been in custody since his arrest, and has made numerous video appearances over the past six months.