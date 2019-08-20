A father charged with first-degree murder and his son, who is charged with causing an indignity to a body, both appeared in a St. Thomas court Tuesday.

On Aug. 12, OPP announced they had arrested and charged Chad Reu-Waters, 45, of Norfolk County with first-degree murder.

The charges are in connection with human remains found in a fridge or freezer that was discovered on the bluffs along the edge of Lake Erie near Port Burwell, Ont. on May 6.

Police have since identified the remains to be that of then 33-year-old Ashley Max Domenic Pereira of Mississauga, Ont. Pereira, who was born in Uganda and disappeared on March 6, 2002.

Shortly after the remains were found, Samuel Waters - Reu-Waters' son - was charged with causing an indignity to a body. He has been out on bail since then.

Reu-Waters, who appeared via video and is charged with both murder an causing an indignity to a body, had a court date set for Sept. 3.

Waters had his case put over until Sept. 17.

The investigation remains ongoing.

