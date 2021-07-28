LONDON, ONT. -- Suggesting vaccination mandates could be perceived as oppression against the unvaccinated, Councillor Michael Van Holst wants his council colleagues to refer the issue to the Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti- Oppression Advisory Committee (DIAAC) at city hall.

"I think it would be worth having DIAAC consider those (mandates) and under what circumstances that would be a reasonable thing to do," he tells CTV News.

In a letter to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC), Van Holst recommends getting a preemptive opinion about the potential oppression of three groups:

those concerned about long term safety,

a scientific control group,

those seeking medical privacy

His letter states that with regard to mandating vaccination, “some will claim it to be an act of coercion and potentially oppression.”

"We’ve never been in a position where a medical treatment might be mandated by the city or a business," he adds.

City hall has not mandated vaccination to access municipal services or facilities in London.

Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health for London and Middlesex County has expressed support for requiring vaccination in high risk settings— with exemptions on medical, religious, or philosophical grounds.

Mayor Ed Holder rejects the premise of Van Holst’s letter.

"Dying is discriminatory because it limits everything else that you can do!" Mayor Holder fired back when asked about the letter. "I think what has to happen, as we have said consistently over the last months get your shot, (then) get your second shot."

Councillor Shawn Lewis says he also won’t vote refer the matter to the advisory committee— suggesting it’s a misleading distraction.

"Absolutely not. This is a health decision," explains Councillor Lewis. "This is a big red herring. I want to see as many Londoners vaccinated as soon as possible so we can take off these masks and get back to life as normal."

Regarding his personal opinion about vaccination Van Holst says, "I am comfortable with the idea of informed consent. So if people make the decision, that’s great so long as they have the information given to them about the consequences."

Van Holst’s letter is on the July 28 agenda of the SPPC meeting at city hall.