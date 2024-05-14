Council shuts door to funding extension for SafeSpace London’s shelter serving homeless women
SafeSpace London will not be given an opportunity to appear before a council committee to request a $130,000 extension to the shelter funding it receives from city hall.
On Tuesday, council was divided over permitting representatives from the women’s homeless shelter to appear before the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) on May 28, three days before temporary municipal funding runs out.
The agency that describes itself as serving sex workers, their accomplices (allies), women, and gender non-conforming people has been operating 15 municipally funded shelter spaces at the corner of Dundas and Lyle Streets for more than a year.
Coun. Susan Stevenson, who represents the Old East Village (OEV), reminded council that the location was intended to be temporary.
She urged council not to stall the inevitable need to secure a new location.
“I think it’s fair to the community, to the women that it serves, to the people that work there, and to the agency itself, to make a decision today so people know what’s going on, rather than drag it on,” Stevenson told colleagues.
However, Coun. Anna Hopkins wanted to give the agency an opportunity to request a funding extension until July 31, similar to an extension provided to Ark Aid Street Mission’s shelter.
“This motion is a referral to hear from SafeSpace. I appreciate everyone’s comments here, but I want to hear from them,” Hopkins said.
Although municipal funding is slated to expire May 31, city staff assured council there was enough unspent money to act as bridge funding should council need to make a final decision at its meeting June 4.
But the motion lost on a tie vote, 7-7, with Coun. Elizabeth Peloza absent.
Mayor Josh Morgan supported allowing SafeSpace to appear as a delegation later this month, but said he must respect council’s decision.
“The funding was extended to May 31 [from March 31] and I’m hopeful that has given them some time to adjust their services,” Morgan told CTV News. ”I was not in the majority [of] the vote today. It’s unfortunate that council chose not to proceed with that motion, but you know, the will of council proceeds.”
Meanwhile, council unanimously supported a $687,000 funding extension to Ark Aid Street Mission’s 24/7 shelter until July 31 so city staff have time to analyze the agency’s proposal to offer year-round services.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Biden administration moving ahead on US$1 billion arms package for Israel, AP sources say
The Biden administration has told key lawmakers it is sending a new package of more than US$1 billion in arms and ammunition to Israel, two congressional aides said Tuesday.
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Full List Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
'Inappropriate' behaviour shuts down Dublin to New York City portal
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation
King Charles III has unveiled the first portrait of the monarch completed since he assumed the throne, a vivid image that depicts him in the bright red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a background of similar hues.
About 1,000 wildfires confirmed so far this year: Here's a quick look at the situation in Canada
Nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned across Canada so far this year. Here's an overview of the situation in Canada.
American sought after 'So I raped you' Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.