Conflicting narratives at Western University encampment

According to a social media post run by demonstrators at the Western University encampment, they declined a proposed meeting with school leaders on Tuesday.

The Western Divestment Coalition claims university administration invited students to meet for an update on the themes the school is considering to bring a resolution to the encampment.

However, the post goes on to say the proposed updates fall "significantly short" of student expectations.

This coalition post contradicts a Western University statement issued earlier Tuesday, which claimed administration had a productive meeting with students — with an agreement to meet again this week in an effort to work toward a peaceful resolution.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus earlier this month — demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.