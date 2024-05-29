LONDON
London

    • Conflicting narratives at Western University encampment

    Demonstrators set up a tent encampment in support of Palestine at Western University in London, Ont. on May 1, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Demonstrators set up a tent encampment in support of Palestine at Western University in London, Ont. on May 1, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    According to a social media post run by demonstrators at the Western University encampment, they declined a proposed meeting with school leaders on Tuesday.

    The Western Divestment Coalition claims university administration invited students to meet for an update on the themes the school is considering to bring a resolution to the encampment.

    However, the post goes on to say the proposed updates fall "significantly short" of student expectations.

    This coalition post contradicts a Western University statement issued earlier Tuesday, which claimed administration had a productive meeting with students — with an agreement to meet again this week in an effort to work toward a peaceful resolution.

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus earlier this month — demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.

