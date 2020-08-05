INGERSOLL, ONT. -- About 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening for Ashten Fick (Hogg), the mom killed in a collision on Friday afternoon in Ingersoll, Ont.

The vigil was held from 8 to 9 p.m. at the park across from the bench that has become a memorial to Fick.

Those in attendance, which included young and old, came to pay their respects and remember the young woman.

The 22-year-old mother of three died after being struck by a transport truck as she pushed a stroller across the street in the area of Thames and Charles streets.

The infant in the stroller suffered minor injuries.

Fick has been described as a kind person with a beautiful heart who was a friend to many.

A private family funeral is being held, though a more inclusive graveside service is expected at some point in the future.

There is also a GoFundMe to support her family.