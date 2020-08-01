INGERSOLL, ONT. -- The town of Ingersoll remains in shock and mourning Saturday after the death of a pedestrian who was crossing a the street with infant in a stroller.

The infant survived with minor injuries.

Multiple sources tell CTV the deceased is a young woman, and a parent of two.

The same sources also express condolences to her family as they await answers.

On a bench, steps from the intersection where the woman was struck (at Thames and Charles) numerous bouquets had been placed by the noon-hour.

Rafi Shehata left flowers at 9 a.m. and said a prayer in the streets before sharing positive opinions with CTV News.

“She was so kind person, such a kind person. Beautiful heart, a gifted heart from Jesus.”

Julie Ronaszecki also knew the deceased. Before carefully crossing the same intersection with her children, she shared condolences for the family and positive words.

“I’ve known her for while. She was a great person. Good with her kids.”

Looking at the makeshift bench memorial, Jason Bleach recalled being in his apartment above the crash scene on Friday. He says he heard a commotion about 1:30 pm.

A few minutes later he went out to the street and tragically realized he may have known the victim.

“I just looked and I was kind of concerned because cops were taking pictures of the stroller. And I was kind of concerned and frightened, because i know that’s the stroller, and the girl at the same time”.

Police have not yet updated their investigation leaving the community to grieve the loss for now, and to look for answers later.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking to seem someone that young with two kids pass away. It’s tragic.”