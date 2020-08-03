LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP have identified the woman killed last Friday while pushing a baby stroller in Ingersoll.

Police say Ashten Fick, 22, of Ingersoll was struck by a transport truck at the intersection of Thames Street and Charles Street.

A baby inside the stroller was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

Businesses in the surrounding area are being asked to check their video surveillance systems to see if they have footage of the collision.