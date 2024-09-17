Committee unanimously backs motion to stop issuing official proclamations
On Monday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) needed little time to reach consensus that city council should no longer accept applications for official proclamations.
Coun. Corrine Rahman put forward the motion that was quickly seconded by Coun. Susan Stevenson.
“I do think that there still remains many opportunities for us as members of council to continue to recognize dates of importance,” Rahman explained to the committee.
A report by city staff determined that at least nine other cities in Ontario do not issue proclamations, including Mississauga, Hamilton, and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Since early 2020, city staff have reviewed applications to ensure they adhere to community standards and don’t imply that the city is taking a position on controversial issues, religious matters, or international disputes.
Ultimately, it is up to council to approve an official proclamation.
“Each city is different in terms of how they want to make those recognitions,” Coun. Hadleigh McAlister told CTV News after the CSC meeting. “I think for London, we have a lot of different community organizations and different events going on and I think there's other opportunities for us to recognize them.”
Prior to suspending the application process earlier this year, city council had made 12 official proclamations in 2024, including U.N. Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (March 21), World Thinking Day (Feb. 22), and Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month (March).
In 1995 then-Mayor Dianne Haskett refused to proclaim Pride Weekend, a decision that the Ontario Human Rights Commission later ruled was discrimination.
The city subsequently stopped making official proclamations for more than two decades.
In early 2020, then-Coun. Arielle Kayabaga and then-Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer called for a new application process for council proclamations.
A pilot project eventually led to the current application and evaluation process.
A final decision will be made by city council on Sept. 24.
Official Proclamations in 2024:
- June 1984 Sikh Genocide – June 1 – 10, 2024
- Apraxia Awareness Day – May 14, 2024
- 32nd Falun Dafa Day Anniversary Celebrations-May 13, 2024
- London Run for Ovarian Cancer Week – May 6-12, 2024
- National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirited People – May 5, 2024
- World Press Freedom Day - May 3, 2024
- GBS and CIDP Awareness Month – May 2024
- Sikh Heritage Month – April 2024
- U.N. Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination – March 21, 2024
- Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month – March 2024
- World Thinking Day – Feb. 22, 2024
- National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia – Jan. 29, 2024
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least 8, including members of Hezbollah
Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, including members of the militant group Hezbollah and a girl, and wounding the Iranian ambassador, government and Hezbollah officials said.
After another Liberal loss, Trudeau says there are 'all sorts of reflections' to do
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's going to 'stay focused' on governing after being handed his second byelection upset in recent months.
More non-smokers are getting lung cancer. Here's why and how you can protect yourself, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.
These people say they got listeria after drinking recalled plant-based milks
The Canadian Press spoke to 10 people, from the parents of a toddler to an 89-year-old senior, who say they became sick with listeria after drinking from cartons of plant-based milk stamped with the recalled product code. Here's a look at some of their experiences.
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
BREAKING Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years, threatening them to keep them in line and enlisting a cast of aides to cover it up, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
'On the edge of life': Influencer has a close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den
Influencer Stefan Jankovic shared footage of a terrifying close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den in Bosnia and Herzegovia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.