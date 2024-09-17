Car Free Day returns with free rides on London Transit and events on closed streets
A celebration of movement and sustainability is returning to the streets of London.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, thousands of Londoners are expected to participate in World Car Free Day activities.
“The busses are free across the city -- all day,” explained Coun. Skylar Franke. “There's going to be bike rides along the Thames Valley Parkway as well. Dundas Place and Wortley Road will both be pedestrian-only and have tons of activities and fun things for families to do.”
Dancor Construction is covering the cost of free bus rides on London Transit on Sunday.
Celebrated since 2000, World Car Free Day is recognized by the United Nations as an opportunity to promote sustainability, active transportation, and community building.
This year’s celebration will be the first in London since the pandemic.
“We felt like there was more momentum building about it and we wanted to be very involved this year, to try to make it a bigger citywide initiative,” said Leah Derikx of the London Environmental Network.
Dundas Place and Wortley Road (Bruce St. to Craig St.) will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. to create a pedestrian environment.
The community is organizing walking tours around Wortley Village, martial arts demonstrations, yoga, and children's activities such as story times, games, and chalk drawing.
On Dundas Place, visitors can enjoy walking tours, live music, dancing, arts/crafts, and kids activities.
People are also invited to journey along the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) to experience different activities including a 7-kilometre ride starting in Springbank Park at 1 p.m.
Community organizers will be providing refreshments along the TVP at Greenway Park (on the main branch) and at Blackfriars Bridge (on the north branch).
At the Forks of the Thames, a booth run by the Thames Region Ecological Association will have information about cycling safety, bike inspection tips, and free helmet checks.
London Bicycle Café will feature guided tours of the TVP and free E bike test rides.
“There are cities all over the world who are doing this more and more,” said Co-Chair Marian Robinson. “My inspiration was what's happening in Montreal, where this summer the mayor declared 11 neighborhoods to be car free.”
Londoners are asked to choose cycling, walking, e-scooter, or London Transit to commute to their destination.
Co-Chair David Stanford adds, “It’s very hard to change behaviours, but you can do a little bit at a time. We figure that’s the best way to go.”
