    • Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, bullet holes found

    Woodstock police investigating after reports of shots fired in the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive on Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Chelsea Henhawke) Woodstock police investigating after reports of shots fired in the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive on Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Chelsea Henhawke)
    Police in Woodstock are investigating after a report of gun shots.

    Around 4;30 p.m., police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive where they found a home with multiple bullet holes.

    Officers asked around the area for video surveillance and said they were able to determine that shots were fired at a home by the driver of a black four-door BMW sedan with no front plate.

    No injuries have been reported but police are asking anybody with video or any other information to contact them.

    A firearm has not been recovered.

    Woodstock police are looking for a black, four-door BMW after reports of gun shots on Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Woodstock police)

