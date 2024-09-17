Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, bullet holes found
Police in Woodstock are investigating after a report of gun shots.
Around 4;30 p.m., police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive where they found a home with multiple bullet holes.
Officers asked around the area for video surveillance and said they were able to determine that shots were fired at a home by the driver of a black four-door BMW sedan with no front plate.
No injuries have been reported but police are asking anybody with video or any other information to contact them.
A firearm has not been recovered.
Woodstock police are looking for a black, four-door BMW after reports of gun shots on Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Woodstock police)
