Time for council to proclaim an end to making official proclamations?

    The politically thorny issues that stem from making official proclamations might mean the practice is too risky, costly, and time consuming for city council to continue.

    A staff report to the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) examines how other cities in Ontario make public proclamations and seeks direction from council on next steps.

    Prior to suspending the application process earlier this year, city council had made 12 official proclamations in 2024, including U.N. Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (March 21), World Thinking Day (Feb. 22), and Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month (March).

    In London, city staff must review applications to ensure they adhere to community standards and don’t imply that the city is taking a position on controversial issues, religious matters, or international disputes.

    Ultimately, the decision is up to council.

    “We wade into some difficult territory when we start taking proclamation [applications] from anyone and everyone,” warned Coun. Corrine Rahman.

    Rahman believes it’s time to stop issuing proclamations, “Especially in the time of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies which are being scrutinized by a lot of places. Do we have the knowledge to make a decision about a proclamation that's come forward?”

    A survey of other Ontario municipalities by civic administration determined:

    • At least nine cities do not issue proclamations (including Mississauga, Hamilton, K-W)
    • Proclamation applications must be from organizations not individuals
    • There must be a link to priorities in the municipality’s Strategic Plan
    • Religious/Political proclamations are prohibited

    Records show that prior to 1989, the City of London seldom issued proclamations.

    That year, a policy change made the process a responsibility of the mayor.

    However, in 1995, then-Mayor Dianne Haskett refused to proclaim Pride Weekend, a decision that the Ontario Human Rights Commission later ruled was discrimination.

    Following that decision, city hall stopped making official proclamations for more than two decades.

    In early 2020, then-Coun. Arielle Kayabaga and then-Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer led the charge to create a new process for council proclamations.

    A pilot project eventually led to the current application and evaluation process.

    But in June of this year the practice was paused for a comprehensive review.

    Coun. Susan Stevenson told CTV News that the city is facing serious issues, and the time spent evaluating proclamation applications should be redirected to municipal priorities.

    “Organizations that do amazing work and have amazing causes in our city seem to like them, and they feel really honored by having them,” Stevenson explained. “But if it's going to put us at risk, or cause more division within our city—maybe it’s time we stop doing it.”

    Rahman said there are many other ways that council can show support for local initiatives that don’t require a formal proclamation.

    “Not doing proclamations doesn't mean that we're not going to recognize important and significant things in the community,” she added.

    The Corporate Services Committee will consider the future of the proclamation policy at its meeting on Sept. 16.

    Official Proclamations in 2024:

    • June 1984 Sikh Genocide – June 1 – 10, 2024
    • Apraxia Awareness Day – May 14, 2024
    • 32nd Falun Dafa Day Anniversary Celebrations-May 13, 2024
    • London Run for Ovarian Cancer Week – May 6-12, 2024
    • National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirited People – May 5, 2024
    • World Press Freedom Day - May 3, 2024
    • GBS and CIDP Awareness Month – May 2024
    • Sikh Heritage Month – April 2024
    • U.N. Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination – March 21, 2024
    • Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month – March 2024
    • World Thinking Day – Feb. 22, 2024
    • National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia – Jan. 29, 2024

