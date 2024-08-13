Committee backs prioritizing redesign of Hamilton Road after calling busy stretch 'perilous' and a 'gong-show'

A political push by the area’s city councillor to prioritize significant improvements to the busiest section of Hamilton Road found support among members of the Civic Works Committee (CWC).

“I’m looking at what could be done to ensure that people aren't injured, people aren't killed. We really need to look at this road in a serious way,” Coun. Hadleigh McAlister told CWC members during a meeting on Tuesday.

He warned that the rising amount of local and commuter traffic along the corridor won’t wait on the city’s current timeline.

“You've got St. Thomas, Dorchester, there are areas that will be feeding into the east end [of London] that are seeing substantial growth,” McAlister added. “We need to be planning for them now.”

His motion would direct civic administration to include a design update to Hamilton Road (Adelaide to Highbury) during the development of London’s 25-year Mobility Master Plan (MMP) and prepare a financial business case for the upcoming multi-year budget (2028-2031).

However, Mayor Josh Morgan said the motion presupposes the prioritization of road improvement projects that will flow out of the MMP.

“As mayor, I kind of have to take a bigger picture look at the city as a whole,” Morgan told CWC members. “I also don't want to get into the position of each and every ward councilor across the city coming forward with a couple of transportation projects to be considered in the Mobility Master Plan.”

But Coun. Sam Trosow argued that improving safety and mobility along Hamilton Road would benefit Londoners citywide, “It’s very perilous, especially if a car is parked in the (curb) lane. I think it's a citywide problem (and) it’s very close to downtown.”

City staff suggested a corridor study of Hamilton Road is likely appropriate, but until the city MMP process is completed, they won’t know where it should be prioritized in relation to other arterial roads facing similar challenges.

“I do understand the caution from staff about putting the cart before the horse,” said Coun. Skylar Franke. “But I feel now, and I think I will feel in the future, that Hamilton Road is a bit of a gong-show. So I do think that this needs to be reviewed.”

After wordsmithing McAlister’s original motion to make consideration of a three-lane design optional (two traffic and a centre left-turn), the committee voted to recommend including a redesign of Hamilton Road in the Mobility Master Plan.

“I think we're responding to a real danger that we see on our roads. So, I encourage all my colleagues, if they have roads [in need or safety improvements], to bring forward motions to council for us to consider,” added McAlister after the meeting.

Council will make a final decision during its meeting on August 27.