New business park hopes to benefit from Volkswagen battery plant

A new business development and industrial park in the town of Aylmer has already attracted significant investment.

The 20-hectare (50-acre) AIM Park contains up to 14 lots.

As work crews complete the final touches, Aylmer's CAO, Andy Grozelle, has confirmed two new businesses are set to build new plants in the near future.

While neither has been named publicly, Grozelle told CTV News London one is a local firm looking to expand, while the other is a construction supplier.

Both will occupy eight of the 50 acres.

Since 2021, Aylmer has invested nearly $6 million into acquiring and developing the park.

The town does not believe it will take long for its expenditure to pay off, given its proximity to the Volkswagen Power Co. Battery Plant, under construction in nearby St. Thomas.

Grozelle said the 12 remaining lots could be combined to accommodate larger plants.

"We're seeing stronger investment in our community than ever before," he contends.

"And I think it's just because we have something unique to offer. We are also able to really sell land competitively. We have low water rates, so we have a very good competitive advantage compared to the surrounding area in terms of our servicing and ability to provide these lots."