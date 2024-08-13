Man charged after social media communication with child under 13

A Cambridge man has been charged by OPP in Huron County as part of a child luring investigation.

According to police, the investigation started in March 2024 after a report that a person was communicating with a victim under the age of 13, using a social media site.

Police were able to identify the suspect, a 27-year-old man, and charge him with several offences, including make sexually explicit material available to a person Under 18 years of age, luring a person Under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and possession of child pornography.

Police believe there may be other incidents involving the suspect — alias usernames utilized by the suspect included Stintam, Stalkham, Jason Stintam and Jason Stalkham.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).