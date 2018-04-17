

After a six and a half hour public meeting and debate, city hall’s Planning Committee was deadlocked on whether to endorse the Conservation Plan for Medway Valley.

That means City Council will have to debate the issue all over again next Tuesday.

Dozens of Londoners weighed in on a city proposal to build two bridges in the Medway Valley.

City staff drafted a $2.1 million conservation plan for Medway Valley including two new bridges connecting trails that would comply with the accessibility for Ontarians with disabilities act.

Most concerns were about the impact wider trails, bridge construction, and what effect the increased visitation would have on several species at risk.

Other speakers asked why local first nations had yet to be consulted on the plan.