Commissioners Road cannabis lab leads to drugs, weapons and ammo seizure of $8.3-million

The dismantling of a cannabis extraction lab in London has led to drug and weapons charges against two people, one of which police are still looking for.

Officers were first called to Commissioners Road near Ridout Street on April 4 for an investigation where they found $8.3-million worth of drugs, weapons and ammunition.

The following items were seized

Approximately 140 kg of marijuana shake, estimated value $14,000

Approximately 162 liters of suspected cannabis resin, estimated value $8,100,200

Approximately 1.2 kg of suspected cannabis butter, estimated value $96,000

Approximately 1.34 kg of suspected cannabis ‘shatter’, estimated value $67,000

672 cannabis gummy edibles, estimated value $3,360

143 cannabis lollipops, estimated value $715

551 grams of psilocybin, estimated value $5,510

231 grams of MDMA, estimated value of $11,550

8999 grams of marijuana bud, estimated value $89,990

Loaded Norinco M305 semi-automatic .308 long rifle

Loaded .38 caliber handgun

14 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition

264 rounds of .308 caliber ammunition

Three cellular telephones

Extensive laboratory equipment (estimated value $500,000)

A weapon seized as part of an investigation by London police in April 4, 2023. (Source: London police)A 30-year-old man from London and a 46-year-old man from London are both charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, possession for the purpose of selling and alter cannabis with organic solvent.

The 30 year old has also been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate, two counts of possess a firearm while prohibited, two counts of possess loaded regulated firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition and possess ammunition while prohibited.

The 46-year-old, Felice R. Ferri, has not been located and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with in formation is asked to contact London police.

London police and other emergency services dismantled a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road on April 4, 2023. (Source: London police)

London police and other emergency services dismantled a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road on April 4, 2023. (Source: London police)

London police and other emergency services dismantled a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road on April 4, 2023. (Source: London police)