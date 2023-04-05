Police and fire attend scene of suspected cannabis extraction lab

London police say what they believe to be a cannabis extraction lab was found at a home on Commissioners Road.

Emergency crews remain on scene in the 400-block of Commissioners Rd. near Ridout Street after responding for a drug and weapons investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's believed there is a large, complex cannabis extraction laboratory at this home and we have a number of resources, including members of the Ontario Provincial Police, the London Fire Department, the London Police Service as well as others who are assisting with this investigation," said Const. Sandasha Bough.

According to police, an early search of a home found hazardous materials and equipment consistent with a laboratory.

There will be an increased police presence and Bough is asking people to avoid the area.

"It's very early on in the investigation. We are asking members of the public to avoid the area. We have a portion of Commissioners Road east closed to assist with this investigation, however there are no public safety concerns."