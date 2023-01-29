Cold and cloudy weather to continue in London, Ont.

As London remains blanketed by cloudy skies, cold temperatures and a risk of flurries, it appears it may still be a few days more until the Forest City has a chance of seeing sunshine, according to Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast will see periods of snow tapering off in the afternoon with accumulation of 2 cm expected. Skies will remain cloudy, with a high of 1 C, feeling like – 7 C with the wind chill.

Overnight on Sunday, skies will remain overcast and the low will dip down to – 8 C, feeling like – 10 C with the wind chill.

For the start of the workweek, grey skies will continue to blanket the London region, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Monday’s high will reach – 3 C, but will feel like – 13 C with the wind.

Overnight Monday, the low will reach – 11 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High of – 9 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 7 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High of – 3 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 7 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 4 C.