Cold and cloudy weather to continue in London, Ont.
As London remains blanketed by cloudy skies, cold temperatures and a risk of flurries, it appears it may still be a few days more until the Forest City has a chance of seeing sunshine, according to Environment Canada.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast will see periods of snow tapering off in the afternoon with accumulation of 2 cm expected. Skies will remain cloudy, with a high of 1 C, feeling like – 7 C with the wind chill.
Overnight on Sunday, skies will remain overcast and the low will dip down to – 8 C, feeling like – 10 C with the wind chill.
For the start of the workweek, grey skies will continue to blanket the London region, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Monday’s high will reach – 3 C, but will feel like – 13 C with the wind.
Overnight Monday, the low will reach – 11 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High of – 9 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 7 C.
Thursday: Cloudy. High of – 3 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 7 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 4 C.
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing war in Ukraine
A Russian teenager must wear an ankle bracelet while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson
Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
Kitchener
Snow events declared in the Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities are declaring a snow event on Sunday as more snow is expected to fall in Waterloo Region.
WRPS cruiser involved in collision on Weber Street
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Sunday that involved a police cruiser and another vehicle.
Charges laid in connection to large youth fight in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports three youths have been charged in connection to a large fight on Friday in the area of a Kitchener high school.
Windsor
Fire destroys LaSalle, Ont. home overnight
No one was home at the time of a house fire which started at 3 a.m. on Sunday. LaSalle Fire Service Chief Ed Thiessen said by the time crews arrived at 1077 Reaume Road the house was “fully involved” so they had to fight the fire from the outside.
Chatham man arrested for child exploitation offences
A 40-year-old man from Chatham is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit explicit images from a teen girl using fake social media accounts, police said.
Another Windsor councillor opines on SafePoint debate
The Windsor city councillor for Ward 4 has made his position known over whether or not council should rescind its support for the downtown location of a drug consumption and treatment site. Meanwhile, a petition has been launched in favour of moving forward on the project and keeping the site where it is.
Barrie
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Northern Ontario
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
Driver receives 24 traffic tickets in less than 24 hours
A southern Ontario driver operating a commercial motor vehicle based in Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with 24 Highway Traffic Act offences in a 24-hour period before the vehicle was removed from service in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Winter storm brings up to 18 cm of snow to Ottawa on Sunday
The second winter storm to hit Ottawa in five days slowed down the commute across the city on Sunday, and slowed down the city's efforts to clean up from last week's 30 cm of snow.
Toronto
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
Premier Doug Ford recounts final moments with dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
Premier Doug Ford sat with his dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion on Saturday, rubbing her hand and helping her family ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her final moments.
Montreal
Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
Montreal will focus on clearing snow, not removing it, until snowfall stops
As snow continues to pile on Montreal's streets, the city has decided to pause its snow removal operation from last Friday's storm. In the meantime, crews will focus on plowing the streets to keep up with the snowfall that's currently pummeling the city.
Atlantic
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
Car crashes into Torbrook, N.S., home
No charges are expected after a driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a home in Torbrook, N.S, on Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
‘Really fun to see’: snow sculpture challenge transforms Glenelm
A friendly competition has transformed Winnipeg’s Glenelm neighbourhood into an arctic art gallery.
Calgary
University of Lethbridge students push back against controversial speaker
The University of Lethbridge says a controversial guest speaker appearance will go ahead, despite pushback from some students.
Students brave the cold to envision a new downtown
What would the city core look like if you could design it?
Extreme cold warning issued for Airdrie, Cochrane area
An extreme cold warning was issued Sunday morning for the area around Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.
Edmonton
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Vancouver
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
B.C. woman plans to use $125K lotto prize to replace what she lost in floods
A Merritt woman who recently won $125,000 from a scratch-and-win game plans to use some of the jackpot to replace what she lost when catastrophic flooding hit the city.
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.