Cleared for takeoff: London International Airport completes multi-million dollar rehab of main runway
The London International Airport has completed the first major rebuild of its main runway in 25 years.
According to a news release from the airport, “the old runway surface was milled and a fresh layer of new asphalt was laid down.” It went on to say that “new low energy LED lighting was installed for all of the runway edge lights and approach lights.”
Steve Faulkner, airport operations manager, told CTV News London the rebuild helps set the airport up for decades to come.
“We rehabilitated the runway, brought the airport up to the current safety standards, and set the airport up for operation for the next 20 years,” he explained.
The $12 million capital project to upgrade runway 15-33 took six months.
The last time this unusually long airstrip had any major work done was in 1997, according to airport President and CEO Scott McFadzean.
“We’re pretty uniquely positioned in that our main runway is 8,800 feet, so it’s capable of landing any size aircraft in the world, so it’s unique from other airports in the country,” explained McFadzean. “So we are lucky to have that infrastructure, and a great cross-run runway that’s 6,300 feet.”
Kapil Lakhotia, the President and CEO of the London Economic Development Corporation said solid airport infrastructure is integral to attracting businesses.
“When we are bringing in companies from around the world, they’re always interested in looking at the airport infrastructure, for connectivity into major markets, for shipping and distribution, as well as movement of people,” said Lakhhotia.
According to McFadzean, 683,000 passengers passed through London International Airport in 2019.
That dropped to just 100,000 passengers in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. In 2021 the airport was subject to flight suspensions, but has since started to bounce back. Officials are projecting 220,000 passengers in 2022, and 400,000 in 2023.
McFadzean said that it will take some time to return to pre-pandemic levels.
“So there still is a long road to recovery for all airports and airlines globally. We’re forecasting 2024 best case to be back, or 2025 worst case, so still a couple years,” he said.
