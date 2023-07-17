Classic cars touring London-area this week

Classic car shows are common in Southwestern Ontario. But this week, the show is on the road.

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is using London as its home base for a hub tour of vintage and classic vehicles with participants traveling in style.

One woman riding in the back of a roomy 1970’s convertible told CTV News the ride would be cramped in a modern car or even a minivan.

“Definitely be a lot harder. This is nice!”

The London to Brighton tour is “A throwback to a simpler time for a lot of people,” said ACAA Ontario President Andrew Sommers.

ACAA members are departing from London each morning this week for various southwestern Ontario destinations.

On Monday, they are visiting Chatham-Kent.

Later, the cars will stop in St. Marys and the Country Cruizin’ at the Plunkett Estate near London.

A couple from Maryland with their 1953 Mercury Monterey. July 17, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)While a few cars arrived in trailers, many were driven to London from various parts of Canada and the United States.

Some American drivers say they have never crossed the border before.

“I love this place. It’s beautiful!” Expressed a first-time Maryland classic car driver, who exacerbated he still can’t figure out speed limit signs.

“I don’t how to read them, they’re in kilometres. I don’t know what they mean!”

David Richards arrived with his American Motors (AMC) Javelin muscle car.

“We bought the car new in October 1972,” he explained.

Richards said he is glad he never sold the car, given its value today. But, before it was a classic, he did consider saying goodbye.

“We kept it for so long when we went to trade it in. Nobody would give me any trade-in money. So I got stubborn and brought it home.”

1973 AMC Javelin, bought new by David Richards. July 17, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The sleekest car in the caravan is a 1935 DeSoto. Eric Marsh brought the car from North Carolina.

He says its passenger safety features and aerodynamics remain ground breaking.

“Chrysler was probably the first company to design a mass-production vehicle in a wind tunnel. The tunnel designed by the Wright Bros,” he said.

And, as the classics head out for the windy and winding roads of Southwestern Ontario, they will represent a time when manufacturers made an art of automotive design.

“It’s the love of cars,” said Sommers. “These are rolling jewelry. Today we drive appliances essentially. And it’s even more so, because you’re plugging them in, just like a toaster.”