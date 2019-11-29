LONDON, ONT. -- Downtown London commuters are getting some relief as the intersection of Dundas and Clarence streets reopens Friday.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be able to access the intersection, which has been closed as part of the Dundas Place construction.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to cross Dundas.

The re-opening comes just in time for the Lighting of the Lights, CP Holiday Train and Downtown London’s Holiday Detour.

More core areas are expected to reopen soon as the 2019 construction season wraps up.