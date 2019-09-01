

The City of London is reminding drivers that overnight parking restrictions come back into effect beginning Monday.

Residents and visitors are expected to obtain permits by registering their vehicle to park overnight on most city streets.

You may register for up to 15 free passes per license plate online, by phone at 519-661-4537, or in person at the Parking Services Office at 824 Dundas St.

Overnight passes are required between Labour Day and Victoria Day.