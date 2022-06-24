City to provide alternative options for Londoners impacted by Glen Cairn and Thames pool closures

Families who were disappointed to learn that two London pools were closing this summer will soon have a new alternative for summer fun.

According to a press release issued by the City of London Friday, Londoners who were impacted by the closure of the Thames Pool and Glen Cairn Pool will be offered free swim passes and bus rides to South London Community Pool for free recreational swim sessions.

Free swim passes will be issued to those affected by the pool closures, and they can be used at any London pool from July 1 – Sept. 4. The passes allow users to receive 10 free swim sessions.

Starting July 4, the city will also operate scheduled bus rides from Glen Cairn Pool and Tecumseh Public School to the South London Community Pool for the free swim sessions. The sessions will take place Monday to Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The bus rides will be available throughout the summer.

For those living in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood, people can visit the Glen Cairn Pool parking lot on Mondays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. and will be shuttled to the South London Community Pool. At 3:30 p.m. the bus will board passengers and shuttle them back to the Glen Cairn Pool parking lot.

For those living downtown or in south London, people can visit the Tecumseh Public School parking lot on Mondays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. and will be shuttled to the South London Community Pool. At 3:30 p.m. the bus will board passengers and shuttle them back to the Tecumseh Public School parking lot.

The city-run pools have been dealt multiple blows this summer, as a lifeguard shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic is going to shutter normal operations, resulting in reduced hours at public pools across the city.

Earlier this month the city announced that the two pools — the Glen Cairn and Thames pools — would not open this year due to extensive repairs being needed.

Pools in London are slated to open for the summer in early July, weather permitting.

As part of the program, the city reminds interested Londoners that all children aged 12 or younger must be supervised by a person aged 13 or older at all times.

A full list of details pertaining to the new program can be found on the City of London website.