Two city pools won't open this summer because of structural issues

A couple of pools in London won’t be opening this summer because of structural issues, according to the city.

After being assessed, Glen Cairn Pool and Thames Pool will not open this year because of the extent of repairs required.

“We know this is disappointing news for both communities as outdoor pools are popular destinations for individuals and families during the summer season," reads a release. "The City will look into options to offer families and individuals living near Glen Cairn and Thames Pool with alternative aquatic offerings at neighbouring outdoor and indoor pool facilities throughout the summer to accommodate for these closures.”

Stronach Pool in North London is already open and eight additional pools in the city are set to open on July 1.

The Springbank Park wading pool will also open on Friday, July 1, with the remainder of wading pools set to open on Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5, weather permitting.