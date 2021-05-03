The Chi-Cheemaun will not be sailing from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island, as scheduled this Friday.

Due to the pandemic and stay at home order, the “Big Canoe’s” sailing season, has been put on hold.

The May 7 sailing start date has been scrapped. All reservations will be put on hold until at least May 15. The province’s stay at home order is scheduled to last until, at least May 20.

The Chi-cheemaun’s sailing season was affected by the pandemic last year as well, sailing with partial capacity, and fewer trips. Once, a main travel route from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island, the ferry is more of a tourist destination, these days.

Click here for news about reservations and cancellations.